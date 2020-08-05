The Cricut Joy is smaller than Cricut's other machines, and so there are special materials made just for the Joy. Many of them are Smart Materials, which can be used without a mat. This saves you a step, which is one of the reasons that the Cricut Joy is so quick and easy to use. Though there are hundreds of materials you can use, here's a list of materials made for the Cricut Joy.

What you need

Technically, other than the pens, you can use any Cricut-compatible materials; you're not limited to Cricut Joy-specific ones. However, using the materials designed for the Cricut Joy is part of what makes it so easy and fun to use. The Smart Materials have blank edges so they can be fed directly into the Joy without having to use a sticky mat, which saves a step in the process.

If you're not really sure what you want to make, pick up a set of Cricut Joy Insert Cards and a card mat. You can always use greeting cards; if you don't need one immediately, make a few for upcoming events.

Decals are a popular use of the Cricut Joy; you can personalize your tech, your beverage containers, and create custom home decor. Pick up some Smart Vinyl and start creating. There are so many colors and finishes from which to choose; you're going to have to start thinking about storage.