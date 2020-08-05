The Cricut Joy is smaller than Cricut's other machines, and so there are special materials made just for the Joy. Many of them are Smart Materials, which can be used without a mat. This saves you a step, which is one of the reasons that the Cricut Joy is so quick and easy to use. Though there are hundreds of materials you can use, here's a list of materials made for the Cricut Joy.
- Easy-to-make greeting cards: Cricut Joy Insert Cards
- For permanent decals: Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Permanent
- For re-stickable decals: Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Removable
- Transfer right: Cricut Joy Transfer Tape
- For scrapbooking and art projects: Cricut Joy Adhesive-Backed Deluxe Paper
- For apparel, fabric, and more: Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On Vinyl
- Iron-on alternative: Cricut Joy Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets
- Perfect for Infusible Ink: Cricut Infusible Ink Blanks
- Easy-to-make greeting cards: Cricut Joy Insert Cards
- Write on: Cricut Joy Pens
- Make Pinterest-worthy labels: Cricut Joy Smart Label Writable Vinyl or Paper
Easy-to-make greeting cards: Cricut Joy Insert CardsStaff Pick
This kit plus your Cricut Joy equals easy-to-make, fun, impressive-looking cards. I gave my daughter one of these cards for her birthday, one of my very first Cricut projects, and she literally squealed with delight (I should add, it's her 25th birthday.)
For permanent decals: Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Permanent
Personalize your water bottle, coffee mug, iPhone case, laptop, wood signs, walls, pantry, and lots more. If you want to make permanent decals, you'll want the permanent version of Cricut Joy's Smart Vinyl. It comes in a variety of colors, finishes, and sizes up to 20 feet long (nope, that's not a typo: I said 20 feet!)
For re-stickable decals: Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Removable
The removable smart vinyl lets you make decals that you can remove and re-stick elsewhere. You can choose from a huge variety of colors and several finishes and sizes. Get a single four-foot-long roll or a sample pack with five one-foot-long pieces in different colors.
Transfer right: Cricut Joy Transfer Tape
Have you wondered how you'd transfer complicated, delicate decals to your blank item? The secret is the transfer tape. Just cut some transfer tape and stick it onto your decal, use the scraper to bond it, then lift the decal with it and press it onto your blank. Using the scraper again, carefully remove the transfer tape, and your decal is perfectly applied.
For scrapbooking and art projects: Cricut Joy Adhesive-Backed Deluxe Paper
Use this beautifully-patterned "sticker paper" to level up your scrapbooking designs or any paper art and crafts. You will need a light-grip mat with this paper as it's not a Smart Material, but it is sized just right for the Cricut Joy. Choose from a wide variety of gorgeous patterns and colors.
For apparel, fabric, and more: Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On Vinyl
For some people, iron-on projects are the primary reason for getting a Cricut. Though the diminutive size of the Joy limits your options somewhat, don't let that stop you! The Smart Iron-On Vinyl is made just for the Cricut Joy and is perfect for clothing items, accessories, home decor, and anything made of fabric.
Iron-on alternative: Cricut Joy Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets
Infusible Ink is a stand-out product from Cricut. It's similar to iron-on vinyl, only it's not vinyl. It's ink that literally infuses into what you're making, so there's no chance it can crack or peel over time. There are tons of colors and patterns from which to choose, and it is so much fun to use.
Perfect for Infusible Ink: Cricut Infusible Ink Blanks
If you're doing Infusible Ink, Cricut recommends you use one of their blanks for best results. In addition to t-shirts, Cricut also makes baby onesies, wine bags, tote bags, pillows, coasters, and more. These blanks are for any Cricut machine when you're doing Infusible Ink designs, not just the Joy.
Easy-to-make greeting cards: Cricut Joy Insert Cards
This kit plus your Cricut Joy equals easy-to-make, fun, impressive-looking cards. I gave my daughter one of these cards for her birthday, one of my very first Cricut projects, and she literally squealed with delight (I should add, it's her 25th birthday.)
Write on: Cricut Joy Pens
Though the Cricut Joy is primarily a cutting machine, you can swap out the blade for a specially-designed pen or marker and embellish your designs for a hand-lettered look. One black pen comes with the Joy. The Cricut Joy pens fit perfectly and won't smear. There are also Infusible Ink pens for permanent designs infused into apparel, fabric, and other compatible blanks.
Make Pinterest-worthy labels: Cricut Joy Smart Label Writable Vinyl or Paper
Make your pantry Pinterest-worthy with customized labels you can print and cut up in minutes on your Cricut Joy. Part of the appeal of the Cricut Joy is its portability; bring it right into the kitchen with you and label everything. Pick up a roll of this writable vinyl or paper, whichever you prefer, and jump right in.
What you need
Technically, other than the pens, you can use any Cricut-compatible materials; you're not limited to Cricut Joy-specific ones. However, using the materials designed for the Cricut Joy is part of what makes it so easy and fun to use. The Smart Materials have blank edges so they can be fed directly into the Joy without having to use a sticky mat, which saves a step in the process.
If you're not really sure what you want to make, pick up a set of Cricut Joy Insert Cards and a card mat. You can always use greeting cards; if you don't need one immediately, make a few for upcoming events.
Decals are a popular use of the Cricut Joy; you can personalize your tech, your beverage containers, and create custom home decor. Pick up some Smart Vinyl and start creating. There are so many colors and finishes from which to choose; you're going to have to start thinking about storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What accessories do you need to get started with the Cricut Joy?
The Cricut Joy is an amazing little cutting machine you can use to make decals, labels, cards, paper crafts, iron-on apparel, and more. The machine comes with a couple of accessories, but you'll need a few more things to get going on your crafting journey.
Catch some rays and stay green with these solar keyboards for your Mac
Picking out a new keyboard for your Mac can be tough, but having something that’s efficient, easy-to-charge, and is good for the environment is a bonus.
Track your sleep to see your night habits and develop better resting tools
Getting a proper sleep these days can be hard, but a sleep tracker can potentially help you fix the problem. Tracking your sleep can give you valuable data into how long and well you rested. Here are the best ones.