Best Answer: The cost of Instax Mini film has come down since its introduction. On average, the going rate is about $0.60 a sheet. That roughly half of what film cost just two years ago. Basic white film today runs around $12 for a pack of 20 sheets. Amazon tends to float the lowest prices.

Buying this film seems expensive. Why would I use this over my digital camera or even smartphone?

Yes, as the popular saying goes, "the best camera is the one with you." Most of us carry a smartphone that's more than capable of capturing fantastic photographs when we need them, but it lacks the fun and charm of an instant camera, such as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9.

Back in the days before digital cameras, we had disposables and bulky, boxy Polaroids with instant photos. There's just something beautiful about snapping a photo and then watching the picture print out and develop right in front of your eyes. Then you're free to stick that cute little pic in a photo album, on the fridge, in a notebook, or send it to a loved one!

Does this stuff ever go on sale? Should I wait for a good deal to buy the film?

Yes! Fujifilm's Instax Mini film does go on sale quite frequently at places like Walmart and Amazon, but you do need to keep your eyes peeled.

You can do this by checking the retailer's websites for sales, or by using something like Thrifter to track prices.

When your timing is on and you find a sale, stock up! Film photography is a trendy hobby these days and prices swing up and down without notice.