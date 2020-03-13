Best Answer: The cost of Instax Mini film has come down since its introduction. On average, the going rate is about $0.60 a sheet. That roughly half of what film cost just two years ago. Basic white film today runs around $12 for a pack of 20 sheets. Amazon tends to float the lowest prices.
Here's how the most-used films stack up:
Standard: White Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack ($12 at Amazon)
- B&W: Monochrome Fujifilm Instax Film Twin Pack ($20 at Amazon)
- Colorful: Rainbow Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film ($20 at Amazon)
- Pastels: Macaron Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack ($20 at Amazon)
Buying this film seems expensive. Why would I use this over my digital camera or even smartphone?
Yes, as the popular saying goes, "the best camera is the one with you." Most of us carry a smartphone that's more than capable of capturing fantastic photographs when we need them, but it lacks the fun and charm of an instant camera, such as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9.
Back in the days before digital cameras, we had disposables and bulky, boxy Polaroids with instant photos. There's just something beautiful about snapping a photo and then watching the picture print out and develop right in front of your eyes. Then you're free to stick that cute little pic in a photo album, on the fridge, in a notebook, or send it to a loved one!
Does this stuff ever go on sale? Should I wait for a good deal to buy the film?
Yes! Fujifilm's Instax Mini film does go on sale quite frequently at places like Walmart and Amazon, but you do need to keep your eyes peeled.
You can do this by checking the retailer's websites for sales, or by using something like Thrifter to track prices.
When your timing is on and you find a sale, stock up! Film photography is a trendy hobby these days and prices swing up and down without notice.
Our Pick
Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Twin Pack (White)
The go-to
The standard white film for the Instax Mini will probably end up being your go-to default film when shooting. It's the cheapest option and the standard film. Plus, it goes on sale more often than other types.
Black and white
Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Twin Pack (Monochrome)
Stay classy
If you prefer to shoot in black-and-white, Monochrome film is perfect. It gives your images a touch of class with the high contrast blacks, whites, and grays.
Bright and colorful
Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Pack (Rainbow)
Splash of color
The Rainbow film is great for those times you want something bold and colorful surrounding your retro image. This film features all of the colors of the rainbow in smooth gradient patterns that frame each photo.
Soft pastels
Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Twin Pack (Macaron)
Soft and delicate
The Macaron film is similar to the Rainbow, except the colors are more of a soft pastel, so it's not as bright. In many ways, it's cuter, and the colors are reminiscent of macaron desserts.
