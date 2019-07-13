Best answer: The Ninja Foodi comes in two sizes: a 6.5qt and an 8qt. We'd recommend going large with the eight quart-er. Whether you're a roomie who shares the cooking duties, a couple who likes entertaining, or a family with lots of hungry mouths to feed, it's a handy bit of kitchen kit.

Under pressure

As well as all the usual pressure cooking functionality you'd expect, the Ninja products offer "TenderCrisp Technology" which also gives you air frying abilities for a crisp finish for your food. But what size Ninja Foodi would suit your needs? There is a $50 price difference between the two models, so you need to consider if it's worth it, or even necessary, to splash the extra cash.

The smaller Ninja Foodi pressure cooker can still feed a sizeable group. It has an overall 6.5 quart capacity (with a 4-quart "Cook & Crisp" basket) and can cook a 6lb chicken. For anyone whose quantity understanding is a little lacking, if you consider a suggested serving of chicken is ½ pound, this means you could cook a chook that would feed at least four people. Another way to put that capacity in perspective is Rachael Ray's slow cooker recipe for Hoisin Pork Roast which uses 3lbs of boneless pork loin and serves six. With that in mind, you can choose the right size to feed your family.

Size matters

The "Deluxe" option from the Ninja Foodi range offers a whopping 8-quart capacity and a 5-quart "Cook & Crisp" basket. This model can cook a 7lb chicken whole. As a rough reckoner, this size of pressure cooker should be able to create one-pot meals that feed up to eight people. It does have quite a large footprint though, coming in at a hefty 14.25 x 16.75 x 14.1 inches, so be sure to consider kitchen counter space before you opt for the big boy model. So, whether you have the smaller group or large crowd, there's a Ninja Foodi for you.

Our pick

Ninja Foodi

Which will you appreciate?

Traditional wisdom would suggest always to buy the best model you can afford. You may only use the cooker to its full capacity a handful of times in a year if you're cooking for a crowd, but think how grateful you'll be to have it when you do.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$39.99 $69.97 Save $30

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

Amazon offers $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in countdown to Prime Day
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$169.00 $249.00 Save $80

Amazon Prime Day is just one week away and the deals are already coming in hot.

These Amazon FreeTime Unlimited deals come with free Disney headphones for kids
Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-encompassing app for your child to learn and play with, featuring unlimited access to ebooks, games, shows, movies, and more for a monthly fee. Joining today can even earn you a free pair of Disney kids' headphones.

Add Alexa voice control to a speaker you own with the Echo Input at a new low price
Amazon Echo Input
$14.99 $34.99 Save $20

It's not even Prime Day yet, and Amazon is already unleashing deals left and right exclusively for Prime members, like this $15 Echo Input at its lowest price yet.

This discounted PlayStation 4 Pro comes with seven of the best PS4 games ever for free
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console + 7 games bundle
$349.99 $469.92 Save $120

The enhanced PlayStation 4 Pro is $50 off at various retailers currently, and B&H is throwing in a collection of top-rated games that every PlayStation owner should play at least once.

Protect your sleek iPhone XR with three tempered glass screen protectors for $1
Mkeke iPhone XR Tempered Glass Screen Protector
$1.05 $6.99 Save $6

Every iPhone XR owner should get in on this deal.

No 'motherlode' necessary: The Sims 4 is free for a limited time
The Sims 4

Embark on your own 100 baby challenge. Make a painting goblin. Download all of the custom content. Get started for free.

More Prime Day Deals