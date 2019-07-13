Best answer: The Ninja Foodi comes in two sizes: a 6.5qt and an 8qt. We'd recommend going large with the eight quart-er. Whether you're a roomie who shares the cooking duties, a couple who likes entertaining, or a family with lots of hungry mouths to feed, it's a handy bit of kitchen kit.

Under pressure

As well as all the usual pressure cooking functionality you'd expect, the Ninja products offer "TenderCrisp Technology" which also gives you air frying abilities for a crisp finish for your food. But what size Ninja Foodi would suit your needs? There is a $50 price difference between the two models, so you need to consider if it's worth it, or even necessary, to splash the extra cash.

The smaller Ninja Foodi pressure cooker can still feed a sizeable group. It has an overall 6.5 quart capacity (with a 4-quart "Cook & Crisp" basket) and can cook a 6lb chicken. For anyone whose quantity understanding is a little lacking, if you consider a suggested serving of chicken is ½ pound, this means you could cook a chook that would feed at least four people. Another way to put that capacity in perspective is Rachael Ray's slow cooker recipe for Hoisin Pork Roast which uses 3lbs of boneless pork loin and serves six. With that in mind, you can choose the right size to feed your family.

Size matters

The "Deluxe" option from the Ninja Foodi range offers a whopping 8-quart capacity and a 5-quart "Cook & Crisp" basket. This model can cook a 7lb chicken whole. As a rough reckoner, this size of pressure cooker should be able to create one-pot meals that feed up to eight people. It does have quite a large footprint though, coming in at a hefty 14.25 x 16.75 x 14.1 inches, so be sure to consider kitchen counter space before you opt for the big boy model. So, whether you have the smaller group or large crowd, there's a Ninja Foodi for you.