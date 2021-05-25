This is what Twitter's new Super Follow button will look like

Twitter announced its new Super Follow option earlier this year and now it seems it's already testing the buttons people will use when signing up. Super Follows will allow people to pay money to see extra content, similar to Patreon.

The new feature doesn't have a specific go-live date yet, but researcher Jane Manchun Wong has been able to take screenshots of not one, but two Super Follow buttons that are currently being worked on. There's a new monochrome look to go with them, while Twitter's new Chirp font is also in effect.

Twitter is working on the "Super Follow" button, as a small circular button, or a big "Super Follow" one. p.s. that cash button is for tipping. Twitter is also making their color scheme more monochrome, and is also using their new "Chirp" font — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 23, 2021

People will be able to sign up to be a Super Follower via the Twitter app on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac with the purchase being processed via the App Store. That's something that's in the news right now thanks to Epic, but while some are balking at handing over a cut of their money, Twitter seems fine with it. At least for now.

With no timing on when Super Follows will be released, we'll all just have to contend with scrambling to try and meet Twitter's latest requirements for being verified instead.