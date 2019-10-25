What you need to know
- Former Microsoft employee Jimmy Grewal has a new meditation room.
- The room is full of Apple memorabilia .
- What more could you need to know?
If you think you have a lot of Apple stuff, think again. It looks like Microsoft Apple employee Jimmy Grewal has you licked after he shared photos of his new Apple meditation room.
Quite how anyone can meditate while surrounded by so much awesome, I'm not really sure!
Looking through everything in that collection I'm not sure what my favorite item is. There's an Xserve which you don't see very often. And who doesn't love Power Macs and cheese grater Mac Pros?
And if you're wondering if that's everything, it's not. There's more!
It’s in another room along with a few of my favorites. Will move it over next week. pic.twitter.com/9VYiH2sQak— Jimmy Grewal (@jimmyg) October 25, 2019
Grewal says that there are still computers that need to be moved in from his office so the awesome is going to get even more...awesome. I can't wait to see this room/shrine/museum/best thing I've ever seen when it's finished.
Jimmy Grewal previously worked as the Program Manager on Microsoft's Mac Internet Explorer team and is currently a director of Elcome International.
Do you know of a room that can beat this? Can you? I'd love to know in the comments down below. The more obscure the Apple memoribilia, the better!
