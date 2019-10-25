What you need to know Former Microsoft employee Jimmy Grewal has a new meditation room.

The room is full of Apple memorabilia .

What more could you need to know?

If you think you have a lot of Apple stuff, think again. It looks like Microsoft Apple employee Jimmy Grewal has you licked after he shared photos of his new Apple meditation room. Quite how anyone can meditate while surrounded by so much awesome, I'm not really sure!

Looking through everything in that collection I'm not sure what my favorite item is. There's an Xserve which you don't see very often. And who doesn't love Power Macs and cheese grater Mac Pros?

And if you're wondering if that's everything, it's not. There's more!