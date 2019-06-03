Want to know what's new with Apples awesome AirPods after WWDC 2019? Here are all the latest and greatest things that come with some of the world's favorite earbuds.

What's new with AirPods?

Audio Sharing

There aren't a ton of changes when it comes to AirPods, but the main thing is that you can now share the audio a song or a video with a pal wirelessly via AirPod audio. Just bring your iPhones together, tap Share Audio, and you should be good to go.

Siri

Siri will now also be able to read all iMessages that you get as soon as you get them. You don't have to prompt Siri with "Hey Siri…", making it even more convenient for hands-free use.

