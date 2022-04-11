WhatsApp is testing a change on its mobile apps that will allow people to see how long it will take to download or upload a file attachment. The move has already been made on the desktop versions of its apps but a new report notes that the same feature is now being tested on iOS, too.

The new feature is now available to some WhatsApp beta testers and will surely be rolled out to people using the App Store version of the app eventually. With the change in place, those uploading or downloading files will be able to see an ETA for when that transmission will be completed. Those sending or receiving large files will benefit here, with WhatsApp also readying file transfers of up to 2GB in size.

A new WABetaInfo report notes that the change is rolling out to both iOS and Android beta testers.

As you can see in this attached screenshot, we are uploading a document and there is a new ETA label in the chat bubble, under the document name. This information lets us understand when the document should be completely sent or downloaded on our device. This feature is very useful, in particular for those beta testers in Argentina that are able to share documents up to 2GB.

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the best iPhone and Mac apps for communicating with people who are using Android and Windows — thanks mainly due to their inability to use iMessage. Tweaks like this won't be huge in the grand scheme of things, of course. But the cumulation of multiple small quality of life improvements, like a transfer ETA, shouldn't be undervalued.