What you need to know
- WhatsApp is readying support for an iOS 15 API that will notify users why they missed a call.
- Calls missed because they were silenced by Do Not Disturb will be marked as such.
- It's thought an update to WhatsApp will be released via the App Store this week.
WhatsApp is finally getting ready to implement a feature that Apple added in iOS 15, according to a new report. The instant messaging app will soon be more aware of when users miss WhatsApp calls when Do Not Disturb mode is enabled, labeling calls as such.
The API for Do Not Disturb was added to iOS 15 and it allows apps to take note of whether when it is enabled, usually to prevent annoying notifications. WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is readying support for that API so that users will be told if they missed a call because their device was in Do Not Disturb mode.
As you can see in this screenshot, when you receive a WhatsApp call and your notifications are turned off because the do not disturb mode is enabled, there will be a new label available right within the call history: it will indicate that you missed the call since it has been silenced by the do not disturb mode.
It's thought that the new API support is rolling out this week and that an updated version WhatsApp should hit the App Store sooner rather than later.
While this isn't a massive change in the grand scheme of things, it does allow users an easier way to see which calls have been missed and why. WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and is a vital way to communicate for many people — especially those whose friends and family use Android devices and don't have access to iMessage.
Those who already have WhatsApp installed should keep their eyes peeled for an update in the App Store. Everyone else can download WhatsApp for free right now.
