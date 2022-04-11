What you need to know
- WhatsApp is adding a new encryption explanation to its iPhone app.
- A new encryption explainer is available in the WhatsApp beta release.
- End-to-end encryption ensures conversations cannot be read by others.
WhatsApp is readying an update that will remind people why end-to-end encryption is so important to them, according to a new report. A new screen will show what end-to-end encryption means and what benefits it offers.
The new WhatsApp screen is now being tested in beta form and was first spotted by beta watchers WABetaInfo. The page will appear when people tap another new addition — the end-to-end encryption indicators that we reported on recently.
As you can see in this attached screenshot, a new security page shows up that gives some information about end-to-end encryption. The new page informs the user that text and voice messages, audio and video calls (including group calls), media, location sharing, and status updates are secured by end-to-end encryption, so your conversations are always private.
End-to-end encryption ensures that all communications are private, something that is vital to WhatsApp users and one of the reasons it's one of the best iPhone apps for private communications — although there are plenty of WhatsApp alternatives available in the App Store.
This latest change is currently available to those on the WhatsApp TestFlight beta although it is surely only a matter of time before it is rolled out to everyone. WhatsApp continues to tweak its app via those beta releases before making the updates available via the App Store for all users. The Meta-owned instant messaging service is also testing a change that will add an ETA to file transfers, too.
