WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow people to hide their online status from everyone, a feature that it should arguably have had for some time now.

The vital privacy improvement is now being developed according to a WABetaInfo report, although it isn't yet ready for beta testing let alone release to the App Store.

With the new feature enabled, users will have more control over who can see when they are actively using WhatsApp, something that isn't currently offered. It's also a feature that users have been requesting for some time now.