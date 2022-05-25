Google Pixel, iPhone transferSource: iMore

Moving your photos, contacts, calendars, and accounts from your old Android phone or tablet to your new iPhone or iPad is easier than ever with Apple's Move to iOS app. Apple's first Android app hooks your old Android and new Apple device together over a direct Wi-Fi connection and transfers over all your data. But keep in mind that you can only transfer data from an Android phone or tablet to an iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 or higher. If you've got the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll have no problem.

NOTE: While Move to iOS app transfers a lot of your data, it doesn't transfer your apps (as they're not compatible), music, or any of your passwords.

How to move your data from Android to iPhone or iPad with Move to iOS

  1. Follow the prompts to set up your iPhone or iPad until you reach the screen titled "Apps & Data".
  2. Tap the "Move Data from Android" option.
  3. On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google Play Store and search for Move to iOS.
  4. Open the Move to iOS app listing.
  5. Tap Install.
  6. Choose Open after it's installed.
  7. Tap Continue on both devices.
  8. On your Android device, enter the six-digit code displayed on the iPhone or iPad.
  9. After entering the code, the Android device will connect with your iPhone or iPad over a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection and determine what data will be transferred. Press Continue on the Android Device to continue.
  10. Keep the phones next to each other and then select Connect.
  11. It will ask you what data you want transferred over so that you can quickly log in on your new Apple device. This includes things like contacts, calendar, Google Account, Camera Roll, and more. Select everything you want to move over then tap Continue.
  12. The information will take time to transfer your data so keep the phones near each other. The more data you have to transfer the longer it will take. Press Done once the transfer completes.
  13. Now move over to the iPhone and press Continue Setting Up iPhone.
  14. Continue to follow the iPhone prompts to finish setting up your phone.

How long the transfer process takes varies depending on how much data you're transferring — especially if you were storing many photos and videos. We transferred roughly 400MB of files, and it took about 8 minutes from starting the setup process on iPhone to entering account passwords.

