Moving your photos, contacts, calendars, and accounts from your old Android phone or tablet to your new iPhone or iPad is easier than ever with Apple's Move to iOS app. Apple's first Android app hooks your old Android and new Apple device together over a direct Wi-Fi connection and transfers over all your data. But keep in mind that you can only transfer data from an Android phone or tablet to an iPhone or iPad running iOS 9 or higher. If you've got the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max, you'll have no problem.

NOTE: While Move to iOS app transfers a lot of your data, it doesn't transfer your apps (as they're not compatible), music, or any of your passwords.

Products used in this guide

Apple's new standard: iPhone 13

Transfer your files: Move to iOS (Android app)

How to move your data from Android to iPhone or iPad with Move to iOS