We heard last year that WhatsApp was working on a new iPad app that would eventually spawn a Catalyst Mac app. Now, WABetaInfo reports that the Catalyst app is in the works, and it has a screenshot to prove it.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an all-new Mac app that will be built using Catalyst. The new app will be built on an equally-new iPad app.

As you can see in this screenshot, when you open WhatsApp for macOS for the first time, you need to link your phone by scanning the QR Code: you will be able to scan the QR code generated by WhatsApp for macOS right within WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices. We will also be able to link WhatsApp for Android to WhatsApp for macOS, so people do not need to switch to iOS if they are using WhatsApp on an Android device.

WABetaInfo also mentions that there will be an improved user interface, although it isn't yet clear what that means.

While there is already a WhatsApp app for the Mac, it isn't great. Nor is it native, something that a Catalyst build of the iPad app would fix. We can expect this app to be released via the App Store once it's ready to go, but there is no indication of when that will be. At least we now know that it's definitely being worked on, though!

WhatsApp is one of the best Mac messaging apps already, but making it a native app is something that we can all get behind.