We've seen various reports of reactions being tested in beta form of late but now the feature is coming to everyone according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He announced the news via a post to Facebook .

After weeks of beta testing, WhatsApp is finally rolling new message reactions out to everyone starting today.

Message reactions will be available in both one-on-one and group chats and will allow people to add a reaction rather than posting a full-on reply. That means that reactions won't clog the chat up — instead, emojis will appear beneath the message that was reacted to. Right now there is just a handful of emojis available for people to choose from but that is likely to increase in the future.

If you aren't seeing the option to react to a message yet — press and hold on one to see the option to react — don't panic. It's likely to take some time for the feature to roll out to everyone.

WhatsApp is currently one of the best instant messaging apps and is a real boon for people who need to stay in touch with people on other platforms, especially Android.

It doesn't appear that an actual app update is required to get this new reaction feature up and running, but be sure to check the App Store to make sure you're running the latest version regardless. Don't yet have WhatsApp installed? You can download it for free right now.