WhatsApp continues to work towards bringing polls to group chats and its latest beta release adds poll options and reordering to the mix.

We learned last month that WhatsApp was testing the ability to add polls to group chats but the feature was still in the earliest stages of development. Now, WABetaInfo reports that the latest TestFlight build of the app includes the ability to add options to the poll, giving people a way to make a selection for the first time. The options can also be re-ordered, too.

The feature is still under development, but you can see in this screenshot that the company is now working on poll options, so the ability to enter some possible options for the poll. You can read that it is possible to add up to 12 possible options and while you are creating them, you can also move an option to a different position.

WABetaInfo notes that those on the latest TestFlight build still can't actually create a poll, but the interface to do so is at least now beginning to take shape.

It's still unclear as to when this poll feature will make its way into the version of WhatsApp that's available in the App Store or indeed if it ever will, but the instant messaging service is normally pretty good at making sure that changes find their way into their apps in a timely manner.

WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps in terms of sending and receiving messages with people — especially those who use Android devices where iMessage isn't available. You can download it from the App Store for free today.