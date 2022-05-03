What you need to know
- WhatsApp is tweaking the interface for adding captions to media.
- Changes to choosing the audience of Status updates are also being made.
WhatsApp continues to tweak its iPhone app and now those running the latest beta release will notice two changes — a redesigned media caption interface and a change to how people set the audience for Status updates.
In changes to the latest WhatsApp beta shared by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging company appears to be altering how people add captions to media including photos and videos. The new interface now allows people to select additional recipients for the first time, too.
As you can see in this screenshot, some lucky iOS beta testers have now a redesigned caption view when sending media: it lets them select additional recipients before sending media (including status updates). This feature was previously available when taking a photo or recording a video from the Camera tab, but since WhatsApp is planning to replace it with the communities tab in a future update, the company is now adding this ability to the default caption view.
On top of that, the same report notes that WhatsApp is also tweaking the interface used when changing the audience for a Status update — although permanent changes will still need to be made via the app's privacy settings.
In addition, WhatsApp has also redesigned the interface when you want to change the audience for your status updates, but note that you still need to go to your status privacy settings if you want to definitely change it.
There is no indication of when the App Store version of WhatsApp will get these updates, however. WhatsApp is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does and these tweaks, while minor, are a good sign that the app will continue to be improved for the foreseeable future.
