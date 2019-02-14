Where is the best place to buy the Catalyst Waterproof case?

Best answer: Buying directly from Catalyst will probably be your best bet overall if you're looking to pick up the Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR. The company will honor the warranty for the case, which isn't guaranteed when buying from Amazon or other third-party retailers.
- Catalyst: Catalyst Waterproof case for iPhone XS ($90)
- Catalyst: Catalyst Waterproof case for iPhone XS Max ($90)
- Catalyst: Catalyst Waterproof case for iPhone XR ($90)
Rest assured when you buy from Catalyst
Buying your Catalyst Waterproof Case from Catalystcase.com means that, if you ever need to use it, Catalyst will honor the warranty for your case. The Catalyst warranty is for 12 months and lets you replace your Catalyst product if you find something wrong within that period. And while other stores, such as Amazon, might honor the warranty, Catalyst itself will honor it, which is a huge difference.
You also have a lot of options when you're checking out. You can get free standard shipping or pay extra for expedited (two business days) or priority (1-2 business days) shipping. You can also check out using Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal, making payment simple and more secure than just entering your credit card information.
Amazon is easy to use, so why not?
It's actually a bit easier to find the Catalyst Waterproof Case on Amazon than it is on Catalyst's own site. On the Catalyst site, you have to tap Shop, then click your device model under the iPhone menu, then click on the right case model. On Amazon, you just click the search bar, then search for "Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XS," and it'll be the first result you see.
If you have it set up, you can buy the case on Amazon with 1-click, and you're ready to go. Of course, Prime members can get free two-day shipping.
Now, when it comes to the warranty for your Catalyst case, things can get a bit confusing. Whether or not the Catalyst warranty qualifies for purchases made on Amazon depends on who exactly you're buying from on the store. According to Catalyst:
For purchases made on Amazon.com, eBay, or any other online marketplaces, the warranty mentioned above may or may not qualify. Only products sold specifically by Official Catalyst® online stores or a Catalyst® authorized store are covered by these warranties. Catalyst® products sold by any other seller(s) on these platforms will not qualify.
So, you can buy the case from Amazon, but you need to pay special attention to the "Shipped from" or "Sold by" labels. It's easier all-around to buy directly from Catalyst.
