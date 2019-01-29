Best answer: For the largest selection with great deals and free, easy shipping, you should buy the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer and its supplies at Amazon.

Why Amazon?

If you're looking to buy a Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer, Amazon is the place to go. It's where the Polaroid website suggests you go and its the retailer with the biggest selection of Polaroid products and accessories. You can also find some great deals. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can also get free 2-day shipping, which is hard to pass up.

What is the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer?

The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer allows you to print high-quality, full-color photographs on the fly from any iOS or Android phone. Featuring innovative Zero Ink technology, the Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer doesn't need additional toner. Just buy sheets of Zink paper and you're good to go. You can also take advantage of editing tools in the free Polaroid app such as borders and filters to make your shots even more unique. The portable printer comes with a rechargeable lithium battery and allows you to print 50 pictures per charge.

A colorful choice

The Polaroid Mint Pocket Printer is available in a choice of five colors, including black, white, red, yellow, and blue. Interestingly, the camera is not available in mint.