Best answer: Right now, you can buy your new Powerbeats 4 at Best Buy. The United States retailer has these in stock and ready to go.

Why you should buy your Powerbeats from Best Buy

Fourth-generation Powerbeats have recently arrived on the market and are only now making a move to retailers. Best Buy offers these in the three launch-day colors, black, red, and white.

Best Buy offers the Powerbeats through at-home shipment. In-store pickup is likely coming soon. When making your purchase, you can also protect your earbuds by also buying Apple AppleCare+. The protection covers your headphones and battery. With AppleCare+, you receive additional coverage, including up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax. Best Buy is an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

A popular choice

The Beats Powerbeats lineup also includes the Powerbeats Pro, which was released in 2019. Totally wireless, meaning no cords, the Powerbeats Pro offers secure-fit ear-hooks and up to nine hours of listening time between charges.

The all-new Powerbeats are every bit like the current-gen AirPods except with a cable connecting them. The cables are ideal if you're the type of person that gets worried about losing small earbuds. Packed with 15 hours of listening time between charges, the new Powerbeats come with Apple's powerful H1 headphone chip for high-performance, lightning-fast connection, and "Hey Siri" support. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives up to one hour of playback when the battery is low. Sweat and water-resistant, the earbuds are ideally suited for both tough workouts and everyday use.