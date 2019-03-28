Best answer: Amazon is the best place to get the All-in-One Mini Cartridge that you need to print your photo from your Kodak Mini Shot. If you have Amazon Prime, you can take advantage of free two-day shipping, and even if you don't, you can get free shipping with an order over $25.

Paper and ink all in one

The Kodak Mini Shot uses a printer cartridge that comes with the paper and ink you need in easy package. The Mini Shot can print up to 20 photos on a full charge. Each cartridge contains enough ink and paper to print 10 photos before you'll need to replace it.

You can pick up the Kodak All-in-One Mini Cartridges in a 20-pack, 30-pack, or 50-pack and replacing the cartridges is super easy. All you have to do is pull the tab to remove the cartridge and just gently push the new cartridge in the cartridge slot.

Don't touch the paper while printing

The Kodak Mini Shot uses a 4Pass printing system that uses yellow, cyan, and magenta ink to create the colors in your photos. While your photo is printing from the Kodak Mini Shot, you should see the photo pop in and out of your camera four times in total: one pass for yellow ink, a second for cyan, a third for magenta, and a final fourth pass for a laminating coat.

It may be easy to think the photo is done when you first see it pop out, but if you pull the paper out before its completely done printing, you'll ruin your photo and potentially harm the camera. Just remember that each photo will go in and out of the camera four times before it's done printing.

The good news is that all this printing takes under a minute, with an average of about 50 seconds per photo. You shouldn't have to wait too long to get your photo.

Troubleshooting paper jams

If the paper jams mid-printing, which is rare but possible, you'll want to power down your Kodak Mini Shot by hitting the power button. Press the button again to turn is back on. The jammed paper should eject itself upon reboot.