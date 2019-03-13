Best answer: Amazon offers the best price for the instant camera itself, its accessories, and optional film bundles. Prime members get free 2-day shipping or same-day pickup depending on your city.

Camera features

Polaroid's OneStep+ i-Type Camera is an instant camera that connects to an iOS app, putting it one step beyond other modern instant cameras. It offers creative tools such as double exposure, light painting, remote trigger, secondary portrait lens, and more.

The one drawback is that it does require proprietary Polaroid film; you can choose between 600 film and i-Type film. Most instant cameras are picky about what film and paper you use, and most of the time it's going to be expensive to keep filling up. They can also sometimes be difficult to find.

One way to save money at the jump is to get a camera and film bundle. Amazon offers the camera bundled with both types of compatible film packs in various combinations. All of the bundles have the film priced either the same or cheaper than Polaroid does.

Best deals

Amazon offers the lowest price we've seen on Polaroid's OneStep+ i-Type Camera. It's about $7 less than buying directly from Polaroid.

Shipping is also free on the Polaroid OneStep+ camera for everyone shopping on Amazon, whether you're an Amazon Prime member or not. Amazon Prime members enjoy free 2-day shipping. Additionally, if it's available in your area, you can also get it via free same-day pickup.