Best answer: The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 comes in a rainbow of bright, bold, and subdued colors. Our favorite is the affordable Smokey White. Not only is this a timeless, classy choice, it's also slightly cheaper than other options. And paying less for your camera means you have more money to put away for accessories. If you're over white, we like the slightly more expensive pop of color that Lime Green brings to the table.

How many colors are available for the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9?

Fujifilm is making leaps and strides in the camera world, offering better hardware for less money. This is true in the mirrorless world and here in their instant camera lineup. The Instax Mini 9 comes in a mind-boggling number of colors, though many aren't easy to find and will cost you a pretty penny. Amazon offers the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 base colors of Smokey White, Lime Green, Yellow, Arcadia Green, Cobalt Blue, Flamingo Pink, Ice Blue, and Purple. Except for the newly minted Purple, they all ring up close in price.

If color is everything in your world and money doesn't matter, you can find a few of the harder to find models at other retailers. Urban Outfitters is the only place you can buy Marigold, and Best buy has the beloved Living Coral/Papaya. If you like a little theme with your camera, look to B&H for the Frozen 2, Star Wars, and Toy Story 4 models.

Why would anyone still want an instant camera?

We get it. Many of us have mirrorless or DSLRs too. And of course, we all walk around with the digital cameras in our smartphones.

Still, there's something to be said for slowing down, framing your shot carefully, hitting the shutter button, and watching your artwork print out in vivid detail. Fujifilm cameras offer all that and more with the Instax Mini 9.

Today's instant film cameras also have new tech that's just flat-out exciting. The Mini 9 has a selfie mirror, a macro lens adapter for close-ups, adjustable aperture settings, and a flash. It's everything you want in a camera, but at a more affordable price than a full-fledged full-frame camera.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is a camera that all age groups can enjoy. The only drawback is the need to pay for the film.