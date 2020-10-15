Why Apple is putting Dolby Vision cameras on the iPhone 12

When scuttlebutt started spreading about Apple working on a "Dolby Vision" camera for the iPhone 12, my mind immediately started racing. Apple’s going to ship a Dolby Vision camera for your pocket… and 90% of Tech Twitter is going to be salty the refresh rate isn’t double… even though the best use case for doubling the refresh rate is then being able to 1/5 it back down for proper 24fps playback.



😂 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) October 13, 2020 See, several years ago, during Apple's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), I was invited to Dolby to see their then-new Vision system. They showed us the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in both 4K and 1080p. The 4K was SDR or standard dynamic range. The 1080 was HDR or high dynamic range. And it was no contest — the 1080p HDR just blew the 4K SDR out of the skies and straight back to Mos Eisley. And Dolby knew it. Their team had been smiling the whole time.

Toxic Spec Syndrome We saw something similar back when Apple announced the iPhone XR and a few tech nerds facepalmed over "not even 1080p in 2018". Then, presumably, double facepalmed when the iPhone 11 kept the same display in 2019. But both went on to be the best selling phones of their respective years. Why? No, not because the general public or mainstream consumers are stupid. Far from it. En masse they're way smarter than any tech nerd. Because they intrinsically understood the same thing super-tech nerds did — displays were more than the size of any one aspect. You can have really high density, just a ton of pixels, sure. But if they're crappy pixels, it's just a waste of time and materials. It's the damn megapixel camera race all over again. Quantity vs. quality

Apple has understood this for years. Once you reach a sufficient density at a certain size and distance — what Apple calls Retina — the human eye can't distinguish the individual pixels, so cramming even more in is just… yeah, a waste. So, they went 2x Retina for LCD, 3x for OLED, and then they went to work on other things like uniformity, color management, wide gamut, and more. Dolby understood that as well. So, instead, you focus on making better pixels. In this case, once the density was high enough, they worked on the dynamic range. How deep and inky they could make the blacks, who bright and detailed they could keep the whites, and how wide they could show all the colors, rich reds and vibrant greens, in between. HDR10 vs. Dolby Vision Now, there are several HDR standards out there. Because of course they are. HDR10 is… the default. It's what everyone who just wants to check a box supports. The problem with HDR10 is that it optimizes for the entire video at once. And that means, if some scenes are darker or brighter, especially significantly so, HDR10 just won't do a good job optimizing for them. You get, in essence, the lower common high dynamic range denominator. What Dolby Vision does is encode the meta data dynamically, so if a scene shifts, even and especially significantly, that metadata can shift too. As a result, you get a better representation not just of the video but throughout the video. It's like tweaking every photo you took during the day separately, individually, according to the needs of each photo, as opposed to just applying a standard batch filter to all of them at once. If you have Apple TV+ or Disney+, as well as a good OLED TV, like one of the more recent LG models, then you're likely more than familiar already with what Dolby Vision can and does look like, and the huge difference between proper HDR and older fashioned SDR. Why this, why now?