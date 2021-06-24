Apple Tower Theatre is the latest Apple Store to take an existing building and turn it into something designed to sell iPhones and iPads and Macs and Apple Watches. But unlike some companies, Apple didn't gut it and turn it into a shell to fill with blue lights and gaudy point of sale posters. It turned it into something new, yet old. Something that's unmistakenly Tower Theatre, but also unmistakenly Apple.
Now I know that might have sounded alarmingly Jony Ive-esque of me, but I stand by the point. Apple not only has some of the best real estate on the planet, but it has turned them into the best retail experiences, too. Sure, for every stunning Apple Tower Theatre there's an uninspiring Apple Meadowhall – but that's shopping malls for you. Whenever Apple is given the chance to do something amazing with a gorgeous building, it does it.
Imagine any other company saying this about a retail outlet.
"At every corner, Los Angeles bursts with creativity across the arts, music, and entertainment, and we are thrilled to build on our relationship with this special city," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Apple Tower Theatre honors the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital."
Then there's Apple Marina Bay Sands, the world's first floating Apple Store. It's a big sphere in the middle of the water and it's stunning to look at.
See what I mean?
Microsoft tried to replicate the Apple Store magic and all it did was make white boxes that looked like Apple Stores. It didn't go out and find the most unique building it could find and then mix in the Apple Store charm to great something better.
Like Apple did when it opened Apple Via del Corso last month.
Again, see what I mean? I bet this place has the best iPhone buying experience ever!
But none of this is rocket science, is it?
- Acquire a gorgeous building in or near a shopping area.
- Get rid of the rubbish but keep the character.
- Add the Apple magic including location and time-specific art, structure, everything.
- Put some wooden tables inside.
- Put some colorful M1 iMacs on the wooden tables.
- Profit.
You're welcome, the entire retail industry. I'll take a cut of the profits please and thank you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
House Committee approves huge antitrust bill, but it was close...
The House Judiciary Committee has approved a package of bills designed to shake up big tech and break open Apple's App Store, but the main bill was a close call in the vote.
Newsstand is the Google News reader Mac OS 9 users have been waiting for
Someone created a cool Google News RSS reader for Mac OS 9 and it's the best thing you'll see this month.
Companies like Apple hurting creator economy, says Facebook
Facebook exec Fidji Simo has told Fortune's MPW Next Gen virtual conference that companies like Apple are hurting the creator economy by taking large revenue shares of money made on digital platforms.
Keep out the crumbs and dust with a keyboard cover for your MacBook Pro
Heard rumblings about the MacBook Pro keyboard being felled by nothing more than a speck of dust? It can happen, so grab one of these keyboard covers and protect your tech.