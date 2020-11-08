Capturing crisp and clear photos in dark or low-light situations is one of the hardest things you can do with any camera — even the best digital camera. However, if you've ever tried to take a photo at night on your iPhone you know it seems impossible to get a good photo, even with Night mode. There are many different factors to consider when trying to take good photos in the dark, and it's not always as simple as turning on the flash and hitting the shutter button. Here are four reasons that a digital camera is better than your iPhone for snapping pics at night. Higher ISO range ISO is one of the three main aspects of photography — along with aperture and shutter speed — and responsible for the darkening brighten of a photo. Now, if you shoot at a really high ISO, regardless of which camera, you'll see more grain on the photo. However, digital cameras have better ISO ranges than your typical iPhone. Not only that, but you have more control over the ISO with a digital camera. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday ISO doesn't work alone. It always works in conjunction with shutter speed and aperture, both of which digital cameras have better control over. Better image stabilization = lower shutter speeds

The iPhones have had image stabilization on some of their lenses, going back several generations now. Still, they don't hold a candle to any digital camera that has in-body image stabilization. The space required to put in a quality multi-axis stabilization system doesn't exist in an iPhone. So why is this so important? Well, it actually comes down to shutter speed. The lower your shutter speed, the more light the camera will capture. However, the lower your shutter speed, the more camera shake will interfere with your photo. Whether it's a little bit from wind or your hands, a low shutter speed will capture more camera movement. If you look at the images above, you'll clearly see the difference between the two photos. The one on the left was taken with my mirrorless Olympus camera, and the one on the right was just from my iPhone XS Max. The Olympus camera I use has great image stabilization, which allowed me to turn down my shutter speed pretty slow to get as much light into the image as I could. I didn't have to worry about camera shake ruining my photo, so I got a better result. Lenses with lower aperture