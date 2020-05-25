Apple started switching the Mac over with the 12-inch MacBook in 2015. They only gave it one port but… but… that one port was glorious USB-C, the way nature and nerds intended. Then, the very next year, in 2016, Apple switched the entire MacBook Pro lineup to USB-C as well. The entire lineup. But left the iPhone on Lightning. And… how could they? How could they have the Mac and iPhone on different connectors? Who cares if it'd had been that way since the 30-pin Dock connector killed Firewire on the iPod in ought 3. We needed, nay… we demanded a better, brighter future. In 2017, the iPhone X came with an all new, all modern design, the perfect opportunity for an even more modern connector to go with it. But… no. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo In 2018, the iPad Pro switched to USB-C. So what if it was meant to be a laptop alternative, we wanted that same alternative for the iPhone as well. But… still no. Then, in 2019, the iPhone itself went Pro, blessED Pro, which, like the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro just had to mean USB-C Pro, no? Well, turns out, No. Still No… Biggest troll of the decade — no. So, now… now… on the eve of the iPhone 12 and potentially the next big redesign, dare we nerds hope, dare we nerds dream, that Apple will finally, finally ditch Lightning for USB-C? Why did Apple go with Lightning instead of USB-C?

Back around 2010, Apple was planning the iPhone 5 and it was going to be so thin that the then-current connector, the good old-fashioned 30-pin Dock, would no longer fit inside. So, Apple needed something new. Now, their technology team was already working with Intel and others on what would become USB-C, but because it was going to be an open standard, it was going to take a long time to finalize. A real long time. And Apple decided they just couldn't wait. So, Apple took many of the same principles as USB-C, made the actual plug a little smaller by putting the pins on the outside instead of the inside, and came up with Lightning. A name that neatly paired against the Thunderbolt protocol they'd been working on with Intel for the Mac. By September 2012, Lightning was ready to ship. The spec for USB-C, by contrast, wasn't even finalized until August of 2014, almost two years later, and the first USB-C device, Apple's own 12-inch MacBook, wasn't even announced until March of 2015, two and a half years after Lightning shipped on the iPhone. Basically forever in the age of gadgets. Then why didn't Apple switch to USB-C when it was ready? Connector transitions are a big deal. Apple moved the iPod from FireWire to Dock in April of 2003 but it was such a nascent industry back then that only the early adopters were really affected. When Apple moved the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch to Lightning in the fall 2012, almost a decade later, it was much, much more painful for far, far more people. Many of whom had already bought a bunch of Dock cables and accessories over the years that suddenly didn't fit their new phones. And, to make matters worse, Apple completely failed to have adapters and cables available at launch, forcing not just early adopters but a lot of regular people doing regular upgrades to wait days and weeks before they could even plug back into their existing chargers and their audio systems at home, work, or in the car. The anger was real. Let me know in the comments if you remember it! So, the idea of making another connector transition just 3 years later, with the iPhone 6s in the fall of 2015, was just a non-starter. I mean, Lightning offered a ton of advantages over the 30-pin Dock, including sure, being smaller, but also being pure digital, so Apple wouldn't have to to constantly hack the pins anymore, and being symmetrical, so you didn't have to try and plug it in, fail, flip it over, fail again, flip it over again, and then maybe succeed. The biggest advantage USB-C offered back then — being a standard — was also a disadvantage. While Apple could control Lightning cables and accessories to the point where any customer could be relatively certain anything they bought would work, the initial USB-C rollout was a nightmare by comparison, with confusing and poor-quality cables flooding the market to the point that the entire internet suckled themselves to the Amazon reviews of a lone Google engineer, who bought and tested every one of them, bless his nerdy heart, because for way too long a time, it was the only way of knowing what was safe to buy and what might just burn it all down. So, if you even asked mainstream customers to go through yet another transition and buy yet another set of new adapters, especially ones as potentially problematic as USB-C was at the time, they'd cut you. And no court in the world would convict them. If Lightning is so great, why didn't Apple use it on the Mac as well?

For a very brief period of time, both the Mac and the iPod had FireWire connectors and everything was in perfect balance, as all things should be. But then the iPod went Dock, and Apple never bolted a 30-pin connector onto the Mac, and so ended the brief, beautiful era of one plug to rule them all. By the time Lightning came along, Apple really wasn't thinking about unifying connectors, like at all. They were thinking about optimizing them. See, Lightning really was meant for mobile devices. It wasn't fast, topping out at USB 2.0 speeds and only ever going to USB 3.0 for special use cases like the Camera Kit accessory. It didn't drive a lot of power either, just 5 watts with the iPhone adapter and 13 watts with the iPad adapter. Which is fine for small devices with limited file systems, accessories, and relatively tiny batteries that, if subjected to the heat of high-watt, high-speed charging, would just hemorrhage battery health. Because, yeah, there's no magic. Power management is way better now than it was then, but with the various kinds of high speed charging, you are literally trading current convenience for future capacity. That focus on changing small devices is why Apple eventually did expand Lightning to everything from the terrific Magic Trackpad and still oh-so-awkward Magic Mouse, to the Apple Watch dock almost no one uses, the Siri Remote for Apple TV almost no one likes, the AirPods pretty much everyone likes, the EarPods included in the box — for now — and most everything Beats. The Mac, though, with a traditional file system, a vast array of peripherals including mass storage devices with power requirements, much bigger batteries, much higher power draw, and a tendency to be plugged in more often and for longer periods of time, simply needed more than Lightning could provide. At least by itself. And while yeah, sure, Apple could have kept MagSafe and gone with Lightning for accessories, they also wanted to ship the the 12-inch MacBook Pro with just one port, which meant that one port had to do it all, and the MacBooks Pro with 2 to 4 of those do-it-all ports. And while, yeah, sure, proprietary connectors are great for quality control, they're terrible for interoperability, and when you're not iPhone scale but Mac scale, you need to work with everything the PC market has to offer, from printers to external drives. Which is why Apple also kept working on USB-C with the standards committee and Thunderbolt with Intel. A connector that would let the Mac grow support to the currently fastest USB 3.1 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 3 speeds, and 96 watt 16-inch MacBook Pro power adapter. Even if, yes, beyond the early quality control issues, it still made USB-C like 4x more confusing when it came to figuring out which cables only supported USB-C, which ones supported PD, or power delivery for higher-level charging, and which supported Thunderbolt 3 for faster data speeds. But that meant you couldn't plug an iPhone into a Mac with the cable Apple was including in the box! True. True! And that's personally frustrated and frakked me over at all the absolute worst times. But, most iPhone customers didn't and don't use a Mac. They use Windows. And, most of the Windows machines have USB-A ports, either because they're older, the companies that made them took forever to switch to USB-C, or they still offer both. So, for the vast majority of people, having a Lightning to USB-A cable in the box was just never a problem. Having Lightning to USB-C, now that would have been a problem. Again, the they'll cut you kind of problem. Of course, Apple could have included a USB-A to USB-C adapter in the various MacBook boxes, the way they included a 3.5mm to Lightning adapter in iPhone boxes for a couple of years, which would have solved the problem for everyone. Especially for Apple's most enthusiastic, early adopter, full-on ecosystem customers. That would have been the considerate thing to do. OK, then why did Apple switch the iPad Pro to USB-C?