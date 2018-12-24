Best answer: Fujifilm cameras are incredible photography tools for a number of different reasons: depending on the model you get, they can be super affordable, take stunning film photographs, and are a great tool for professional and casual photographers alike.

Instant cameras make photography instantly more awesome!

Whether you're someone who's brand new to photography, someone who's been playing with cameras for a while, or just someone who wants to experiment with new shooting techniques, a Fujifilm Instax camera is a great tool to have in your arsenal.

There are plenty of different types of instant cameras available out there from Fujifilm, my three favorites being the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, Fujifilm Instax Square, and Fujifilm Instax Mini 90. All do different things, but one thing they have in common is their ability to produce beautiful film photographs.

While an instant camera may seem more like a novelty, there are so many affordable and highly rated options out there that it's kind of a no-brainer to have one in your kit or in your purse. The only downside to instant cameras? The film can get a wee bit pricey, but that just means you really have to take the best shots possible!