Recently, I discovered that my mother has kept a record of every Christmas gift she's given me and my five siblings since 1995. As you can imagine, I was very curious to see what my young self had wanted throughout the years. Going through these lists turned into a very nostalgic experience, especially as I attempted to decipher what specific items were referenced whenever my mother listed something generic like "Game Boy game" or "Sega game." While looking over a Christmas list from 2000, I noticed two of the gifts listed for me were "Nintendo game" and "Nintendo book." After searching for other clues and checking what games came out that year, I realized that this was in reference to The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask on Nintendo 64 along with an official game guide for it, which released that year.

Source: Nintendo