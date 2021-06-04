When Apple launched iOS 14, it brought about some significant changes to the Home screen, including the ability to have widgets anywhere on the Home screen, not just the Today view. And since iOS 14 came out, many developers have updated their app widgets to cater to the new style, giving users a lot more options when it comes to customization, including app icons. But are you currently experiencing an issue where your favorite app is not available as a widget that can exist outside of the Today view? There are a few reasons behind this, and we'll be going over them today. Here's how to troubleshoot if widgets for your favorite apps are not available.

The first step to troubleshooting the problem of not seeing your favorite app's updated widget style available is to make sure you're on the latest version of the app. After all, these new widgets were made for iOS 14 and later, so you'll need to ensure that you've downloaded the most recent version. If you're wondering how to manually update your apps on iPhone and iPad, it's a pretty easy process. And once you do that, you should enable automatic updates, so you never have to update apps again manually. Open the updated or new app at least once