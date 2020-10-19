WifiMan adds iOS 14 widgets that show your Wi-Fi usage on your Home screen

What you need to know
- WifiMan has a new app update that adds support for widgets.
- Now you can see all of your Wi-Fi data usage on your Home screen.
- Users can automatically track how much data they use on specific Wi-Fi networks as well.
An update has rolled out that brings iOS 14 Home screen widgets to the data tracking app Wifiman. The app allows users to keep tabs on how much data their devices are using when connected to Wi-Fi and now that information can live on your Home screen as well.
Multiple widgets are available and users can use Wifiman to track data across multiple different networks, whether they be at home, at the office, or just about anywhere else. The app can also offer real-time network stats as well as export the data it collects for those who want to be able to dive into the details a little deeper.
Features:
- Monitor Wi-Fi usage on iPhone / iPad
- Auto track multiple Wi-Fi networks
- Get real-time network statistics
- View data usage per SSID
- Widgets for iOS 14 Home Screen
- Map your Wi-Fi networks
- Export network statistics
- Security - no VPN, no login
- Privacy - no monetizing your info
The update, free for existing users, is available in the App Store now. Everyone else can pick the app up fresh for just $2.99.
