WifiMan adds iOS 14 widgets that show your Wi-Fi usage on your Home screen

An update has rolled out that brings iOS 14 Home screen widgets to the data tracking app Wifiman. The app allows users to keep tabs on how much data their devices are using when connected to Wi-Fi and now that information can live on your Home screen as well.

Multiple widgets are available and users can use Wifiman to track data across multiple different networks, whether they be at home, at the office, or just about anywhere else. The app can also offer real-time network stats as well as export the data it collects for those who want to be able to dive into the details a little deeper.

Features: Monitor Wi-Fi usage on iPhone / iPad

Auto track multiple Wi-Fi networks

Get real-time network statistics

View data usage per SSID

Widgets for iOS 14 Home Screen

Map your Wi-Fi networks

Export network statistics

Security - no VPN, no login

Privacy - no monetizing your info

WifiMan iOS 14 Home Screen Widget. Perfect for tracking the data you're using on your current Wi-Fi network. https://t.co/cbdko1t0TM pic.twitter.com/tLVPxBUe8Q — XVision (@XVisionNow) October 13, 2020

The update, free for existing users, is available in the App Store now. Everyone else can pick the app up fresh for just $2.99.