On Monday, Apple announced watchOS 6 at the WWDC Keynote. The newest Apple Watch operating system update, which arrives this fall to the public, offers several new features, including Activity trends, Cycle tracking, the App Store and more. Here are the Apple Watch models that support the new OS:

watchOS 6 compatibility

Apple has stated that watchOS 6 will work with the following models:

Apple Watch Series 1

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

These are all the same models that supported the previous watchOS 5, so if you're running watch OS 5 right now, you know you can download watchOS 6. Just like the previous version, watchOS 6 will not be supported on the original Apple Watch — sometimes referred to as Apple Watch Series 0.

You also need iOS 13

The developer beta for iOS 13 is available. The public release is arriving sometime in July (we'll have more info on that as it becomes available). And the final public release of iOS 13 is arriving sometime in Fall 2019. You need an iPhone that is running iOS 13 to run watchOS 6, but what devices are able to run iOS 13? Here's the full list: