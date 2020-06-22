watchOS 7 just got announced, and while it isn't available to the public yet, you're likely wondering if your Apple Watch support watchOS 7? Here's everything you need to know about the new software.

watchOS 7 compatibility

Apple has stated that watchOS 7 will work with the following models:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Unlike watchOS 6, the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 2 will not be supported with watchOS 7, so you'll need to upgrade if you want watchOS 7.

You also need iOS 14

You need an iPhone that is running iOS 14 to run watchOS 7, but what devices are able to run iOS 14? Here's the full list:

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod Touch (7th Generation)

If you do not see your device listed here, that is because it is not compatible with iOS 14.

When will watchOS 7 launch.

If you have a developer account, you should be able to download the developer beta as of right now. For the first time ever, watchOS 7 will have a public beta that should be released sometime next month.

Lastly, the official release of watch OS 7 should come sometime in Fall 2020.

Excited for watchOS 7?

What feature in watchOS 7has you the most excited? Let us know in the comments below.