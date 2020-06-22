iOS 14 was announced at the WWDC 2020 keynote — this is the latest and greatest version of iOS for iPhones and iPod touch, but you may be wondering if your current iPhone is compatible. Fret not — if your device was capable of running iOS 13, then it is able to run iOS 14 without issue.

Which devices will run iOS 14?

According to Apple, all devices that were able to run iOS 13 can get iOS 14, and here they are:

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Yes, iOS 14 will run on 5-year-old devices

One of the more significant things to note is that iOS 14 will be able to run on devices that are 5-years-old: the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. It's nice to see a brand new OS continue to work on older devices, thus extending the overall life of said devices. And if you've been holding on to the original iPhone SE with the 4-inch screen, then you're going to be able to get at least another year out of it.

When will iOS 14 be available?

iOS 14 is slated to drop sometime in Fall 2020 to the public. It will be a free download for iPhones and iPod touch devices.

If you have a developer account, you can get the iOS 14 developer beta today via the developer portal. The public beta will be available next month.

You will also need iOS 14 in order to download watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch.