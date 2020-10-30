Best answer: Unfortunately, no, you can't use your old iPhone case with an iPhone 12. The design on the new phone doesn't match that of your old iPhone 11. Instead, you'll need to get something like the iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe from Apple.

Your old case won't fit the iPhone 12 because of a design change

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple is bringing back the boxy look that was first popularized with the iPhone 4 in 2010. It's largely because of this design change that your iPhone 11 case won't work with your new iPhone 12.

The new iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The handset offers a height of 5.78 inches and a 2.82 inches width, with a depth of 0.29 inches. The older model has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with a height of 5.94 inches and a 2.98 inches width. The depth on the iPhone 11 measures 0.33 inches.

There are great cases for the iPhone 12 out already

Though the iPhone 12 was recently announced, there are a number of cases already on sale for Apple's newest phones. Cases like the Apple Clear Case provide excellent protection, and you can get them delivered fairly quickly, so they might even be on your doorstep by the time your iPhone arrives.