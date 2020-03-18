Best answer: No, because of the new camera array, old cases won't fit on the new iPad Pro (2020). You'll have to get one of the new cases if you want to use the new iPad Pro.
- New Smart Keyboard: Smart Keyboard Folio (From $179 at Apple)
- iPad Pro keyboard with trackpad: Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro (From $299 at Apple)
Why do I need a different case?
The new 2nd-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and the 4th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro both have the exact same dimensions as the previous 2018 models. However, the new dual-camera array has a much bigger camera bump than the older models. This means that while it's conceivable that your old case would fit onto the new iPad Pro models, it would cover up the camera bump and potentially even scratch the lenses.
Do yourself a favor and ensure you buy a new case that will fit your iPad Pro (2020) so you don't encounter any problems.
Apple is best for day one
As with most of Apple's newest hardware, more third-party companies will come out with cases and other accessories for the new models in the weeks to come. However, if you're looking to make sure you have a case for your new iPad Pro on day one, getting one from Apple will be your best bet.
New keyboard cases from Apple will fit 2018 models
Just in case you're curious, If you're dying to use Apple's new keyboard cases with your older iPad Pro, the new keyboard cases for the 2020 iPad Pro models will fit the 2018 models as well. It does mean you will have a larger camera cutout in the case on the back, but the case will fit snuggly onto the 2018 iPad Pro models and allow you to use the new backlit scissor-switch keyboard on the Magic Keyboard when it launches in May.
Our pick
Smart Keyboard Folio
Get it day one!
The Smart Keyboard Folio wraps your new iPad Pro in a thin and soft case that not only protects your device from scratches but can also be used as a stand. It has a full keyboard, and if you don't mind a larger than necessary camera cutout, you can even use it with the 2018 iPad Pro models.
Now with a trackpad
Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro
Backlit and with scissor switches!
The brand new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is perfect for getting that laptop feel when working on your iPad. The full keyboard is backlit, charges via USB-C, and has a trackpad so you can use your iPad Pro just like your Mac laptop.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These back cover cases will work with Apple's Smart Cover
Are you looking for an iPad Pro 10.5 case that works effortlessly with Apple’s Smart cover? Never fear, we have you covered with these awesome back cover cases!
Best 11-inch iPad Pro Cases in 2020
If you want a custom-fit case immediately for the latest iPad Pro, you'll have to go with an Apple case. But there are some other options coming to the market.
Protect your 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) with a great case
Whether you use your 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a computer replacement or a supplement, you'll want to protect it with a great cover.