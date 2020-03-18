Best answer: No, because of the new camera array, old cases won't fit on the new iPad Pro (2020). You'll have to get one of the new cases if you want to use the new iPad Pro.

Why do I need a different case?

The new 2nd-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and the 4th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro both have the exact same dimensions as the previous 2018 models. However, the new dual-camera array has a much bigger camera bump than the older models. This means that while it's conceivable that your old case would fit onto the new iPad Pro models, it would cover up the camera bump and potentially even scratch the lenses.

Do yourself a favor and ensure you buy a new case that will fit your iPad Pro (2020) so you don't encounter any problems.

Apple is best for day one

As with most of Apple's newest hardware, more third-party companies will come out with cases and other accessories for the new models in the weeks to come. However, if you're looking to make sure you have a case for your new iPad Pro on day one, getting one from Apple will be your best bet.

New keyboard cases from Apple will fit 2018 models

Just in case you're curious, If you're dying to use Apple's new keyboard cases with your older iPad Pro, the new keyboard cases for the 2020 iPad Pro models will fit the 2018 models as well. It does mean you will have a larger camera cutout in the case on the back, but the case will fit snuggly onto the 2018 iPad Pro models and allow you to use the new backlit scissor-switch keyboard on the Magic Keyboard when it launches in May.