Best answer: On the surface, the iPod touch 7 is identical to the sixth-generation model. Therefore, your existing case will fit your newest purchase. Or you can buy a brand new case that's likely already available.
New insides, same iconic look
The iPod touch 7 features an A10 Fusion chip, immersive augmented reality (AR), Group FaceTime, and more. Despite these key changes, the 2019 version has the same physical measurements as the previous iPod touch model. Weighing just 3.10 ounces, the mobile device measures 4.86-by-0.24-by-2.31 inches with a 4-inch (diagonal) widescreen display, just like the previous iPod touch 6. One benefit of keeping the same dimensions as the previous-generation device is that your current cases will fit your new iPod touch, too.
Other highlights include 8MP camera, 1080p HD video recording (30 fps), FaceTime HD Camera with 1.2MP photos and 720p HD video recording, built-in Siri, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery offering music playback time of up to 40 hours and video playback of up to eight hours, iOS 12, Apple EarPods, and more.
Cases, cases, cases
The previous iPod touch was first released in 2015. Because of this, there are already lots of cases on the market. Like those for the more popular iPhone, iPod touch cases come in various styles, colors, and price points. These include clear cases, waterproof options, ones with kickstands, and many more.
Buy it now
iPod touch 7
Your favorite tunes in a familiar package
Enjoy your favorite songs and games with the 2019 iPod touch. Be sure to cover it up for protection.
Bump this
Ailun Phone Case Compatible with iPod Touch
Inexpensive
With a transparent back, this flexible and soft TPU case provides great protection for much less than you'd pay for other cases. As a bonus, it features an anti-scratch design.
Protection time
Re-Sport Waterproof Case
IP68 rated
You don't have to spend a lot to get a waterproof case for your new iPod touch as you can see here.
Time to stand
Hybrid Case
Colorful kickstand
Here's an iPod touch case that features soft and hard materials. Use the built-in kickstand to watch your favorite TV series, play your favorite game, or more in comfort.
