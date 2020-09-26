Earlier this week it emerged that the source code from Windows XP had leaked online.

From Windows Central:

Alleged source code for Windows XP leaked online this week. The leak was spread in a thread on the anonymous forum 4chan, which linked to archives of both the alleged Windows XP source code along with source code for other Microsoft products. Notably, the archive includes the Windows NT 3.5 and original Xbox source code dumps that appeared online in May.

Digging through the code, The Verge has found that Microsoft actually had a secret, unreleased Microsoft XP theme that looked exactly like Apple's Aqua interface from 2000.