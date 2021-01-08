Grand Cherokee L ExteriorSource: FCA

  • The all-new 2021Jeep Grand Cherokee L will include wireless Apple CarPlay support.

The newly announced 2021Jeep Grand Cherokee L is already looking like it could be a pretty sweet ride, but it also has a party trick that will be of particular interest to iPhone users. As announced yesterday, the new SUV will include support for wireless CarPlay.

The feature will be part of the all-new Uconnect 5 system that that is included in the new car. Two different screen sizes will be available, with 4G WiFi hotspot capabilities thrown in as well.

Here's the full rundown of what Uconnect 5 has to offer.

  • 8.4-inch or 10.1-inch digital touchscreen
  • Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customisable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Fully customisable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation
  • Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones
  • Alexa "Home to Car" functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and "Car to Home" features
  • All-new Uconnect mobile app
  • SiriusXM 360L platform and new Personalised Stations Powered by Pandora
  • TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates
  • Maps OTA updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

Other nicities include a fully digital rear-view mirror as well as a HUD and various other fancy features to go along with your fancy new SUV.

The 2021Jeep Grand Cherokee L is set to go on sale later this year although pricing hasn't yet been confirmed.