The newly announced 2021Jeep Grand Cherokee L is already looking like it could be a pretty sweet ride, but it also has a party trick that will be of particular interest to iPhone users. As announced yesterday, the new SUV will include support for wireless CarPlay.

The feature will be part of the all-new Uconnect 5 system that that is included in the new car. Two different screen sizes will be available, with 4G WiFi hotspot capabilities thrown in as well.

Here's the full rundown of what Uconnect 5 has to offer.