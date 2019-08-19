We've known that The Witcher 3 was coming to the Nintendo Switch for a little while now, but no release date has officially been given by CD Projekt RED -- until now. Thanks to Gamescom's opening show, we now know that the Witcher 3 (also known as The Switcher) is being released on October 15th, 2019.

Of course, some people may be worried about the visuals of The Witcher 3. There are some compromises, but it has been confirmed that The Witcher 3 will run at 720p docked, and at 540 during the handheld mode. But even with these visual compromises, The Witcher 3 still should be on your radar if you want your Switch to be jam-packed with a thrilling RPG.

You'll play as Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher aka an individual who hunts monsters

If you haven't played the Witcher 3 before, for whatever reason, then now is the time. The Witcher 3 is one of the most critically acclaimed RPG game's in the entire world, winning a various amount of awards and inspiring a dedicated community that's still thriving in the year 2019.

Check out the official announcement trailer, released during E3 this year, below: