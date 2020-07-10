What you need to know
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is available now.
- At $9.99. the game is pricey as far as the App Store goes.
- But it looks like it's going to be worth every penny.
Fans of The Witcher now have their very own iPhone and iPad game to enjoy after Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales landed in the App Store.
The game, created by the very clever people at CD PROJEKT, promises turn-based battles, multi-dimensional characters, and all that good stuff fans of The Witcher will already be looking forward to.
Thronebreaker is a single player RPG set in the world of The Witcher, combining narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles. Players take on the role of Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia, who is forced to enter the warpath in the face of an impending Nilfgaardian invasion. To stand a chance against her enemies, Meve must amass a powerful army, which means setting out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.
Sounds promising, doesn't it? Wait until you see the trailer.
Gamers can download Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales from the App Store right now – it's priced at $9.99 which might seem a lot by App Store standards, but it really isn't. You're going to get a lot of game for your money right here. Our friends over at Windows Central certainly enjoyed their time with it on the PC, that's for sure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
