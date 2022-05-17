What you need to know
- Withings has announced the new ScanWatch Horizon with immediate US availability.
- The ScanWatch Horizon is available in two colors with a stainless steel finish.
- Those ordering will pay $499.
Withings has today announced the United States availability for a gorgeous new smartwatch that offers a 30-day battery and Apple health support. The new Withings ScanWatch Horizon is priced at $499 and comes in blue and green colors atop a 316L stainless steel body.
The new watch combines a traditional watch and a smartwatch into one package. On the smarts side, Withings says that atrial fibrillation detection via an ECG is at the top of the new watch's feature list, with clinically validated SpO2 monitoring is also supported. Activity tracking is of course included while that 30-day battery life will be music to the ears of Apple Watch Series 7 owners.
The full list of features reads:
- Clinically validated detection of atrial fibrillation by ECG
- Heart Rate scan every 10 minutes using a PPG sensor
- Clinically validated SpO2
- Automatic activity tracking (walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned)
- Training mode with up to 30 activities (measurement of distance, pace, and altitude)
- Fitness level assessment with VO2 Max
- Sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases)
- Smart smartphone notifications
- Altimeter records floors traveled
- Water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters)
- Up to 30 days battery life
The new watch ties into Apple Health and will feed all of your activity information, heart rate, and sleep data into the Health app on your iPhone.
Those interested in picking up the Withings ScanWatch Horizon can do so from Amazon right now, while the Withings Store is also a good place to place an order.
If an Apple Watch isn't your style, this could be one of the best iPhone smartwatches on the market — we'll need to see reviews to be sure, though. While we originally reviewed the regular Withings ScanWatch, we'll also be checking out how the ScanWatch Horizon stacks up to the Apple Watch, so stay tuned.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
