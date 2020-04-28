Withings has today unveiled its brand new under-the-mattress Sleep Analyzer that can track sleep cycles, quality and more.

Withings, a pioneer of the connected health movement,today announces Sleep Analyzer, an unobtrusive sleep tracker that utilizes the world's most advanced sensors and technology to analyze sleep and detect sleep apnea, a highly prevalent and underdiagnosed disease. Available in the EU and U.K., after receiving CE marking for medical devices, Sleep Analyzer has been created in conjunction with sleep experts and clinically validated to provide medical-grade analysis and sleep apnea detection all from the comfort of the home. It will be available in the U.S., pending FDA clearance.

With nothing to wear whilst you sleep, the Sleep Analyzer simply fits under your mattress and connects to your WiFi. It gives advanced sleep tracking for your nightly sleep cycles (deep, light, REM), durations, sleep duration, and interruption. It also gives you a sleep score to tell you how restful your night was, and what you can do to improve your score.

It also has medical-grade sleep apnea detection and is the world's first non-invasive sensor to provide this. It can also detect snoring, monitor your heart rate and even syncs up with your home automation hardware for the adjusting of lights, temperature, and more. It works with iOS 12.0 onwards and there's a Health Mate companion app to track your sleeping.

It's available from today for 129 euros or £119.95 in the UK. It will be released in the U.S. also following FDA clearance.

Withings Sleep Analyzer.