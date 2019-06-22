Potions are an essential part of your toolkit in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. They can boost the experience you gain, help you cast better spells, and heal you if you get damaged. Unfortunately, they can take a long time to brew, hours on end.

To (slightly) speed up the process, Wizards Unite has Master Notes, gestures, specific to each different potion you can make, that cut the brewing time by 15%. You draw the shapes of a given sequence into the cauldron after tapping the wooden spoon. The shapes will appear above the cauldron as you make each pattern. Enter the wrong gesture, and your entire sequence is deleted, but you can try as many times as you need to in order to get it right.

The Master Notes List

The following table features each potion in Wizards Unite, how long it takes to brew normally, its Master Note sequence, and how long it takes to brew once the sequence is applied. Note that the proper Master Note sequence can only be entered once per potion.