What you need to know
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker is coming to Apple Arcade.
- Made by the award-winning developers Aquiris Game Studios.
- Creator mode and up to 4-player multiplayer will provide endless fun.
Apple Arcade isn't slowing down when it comes to pumping out new games and content for the mobile game subscription service, and Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker is the newest title to be revealed as coming to Apple Arcade.
Made by the award-winning developers Aquiris Game Studios (Horizon Chase Turbo and Superstar Soccer: Goal), Wonderbox is set to be a new entry-level builder game that is meant to be fun for all ages.
In Wonderbox, you'll travel across beautiful dioramas — known as boxes — and each box has been crafted to fit the adventure perfectly. Boxes will be filled with challenges, enemies, puzzles, and platforms that change each time you open the game.
What's even more exciting is the Creator Mode, where you can build your know boxes and create your own adventure entirely on your own. Dive into a world of building by using blocks, characters, and items to create your own boxes in-game. Each comes with set behaviors, so you can easily create content using the same tools that the developers used to make the game. Plus, you can even play the game with up to 4 players in Party Mode, so don't forget to grab your friends before you head out on an adventure.
No official release date has been given, but I would expect to see this game hit Apple Arcade in the coming weeks. I'm sure Apple would love to have this game ready to go when they launch their Apple One subscription bundle, which may bring even more users to Apple Arcade.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
