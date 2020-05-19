The slow migration of beloved Wii U titles to the Nintendo Switch is nearly complete with The Wonderful 101 coming to the console this year. Hideki Kamiya's goofy, hack-and-slash adventure starring a literal pile of superheroes is the perfect fit for Nintendo's far more popular console. With a successful Kickstarter behind it, it can hopefully get the attention it deserves.

Become Wonderful The Wonderful 101 Remastered Take on the Geathjerk Federation and save the planet! The Wonderful 101 is a hack-and-slash title where you control a horde of superheroes trying to save their city from invading aliens. Step into the shoes (and mask) of their fearless leader, Wonder-Red, and join with your team to form powerful Unite Morph that can defeat the forces that threaten the peace. $40 at Best Buy

Never heard of The Wonderful 101? Not sure what's different about its Switch release? Here's all you need to know before picking it up: What is The Wonderful 101?

The Wonderful 101 is a hack-and-slash title that was originally released on the Wii U in 2013, developed by PlatinumGames and published by Nintendo. Though the game was generally well-liked, very few people got a chance to play it due to it being exclusive to the Wii U, a console that relatively few people owned (compared to other major consoles). Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo However, love for The Wonderful 101 stuck around, especially due to it being directed by Hideki Kamiya of Okami and Bayonetta fame. So in February 2020, PlatinumGames announced it had a remastered version in the works for release later that year onPS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, releasing a Kickstarter to fund the game's publication and release. It raised over $2.25 million, and the game is on its way this year. How do you play?

In The Wonderful 101, you control Wonder-Red, a school teacher by day in Blossom City who leads a team of superheroes called the Wonderful Ones. As Wonder-Red, you'll be sent on missions around both Blossom City and the globe to fight off an evil alien invading force called the Geathjerk. However, Wonder-Red is never alone. The Wonderful Ones are always behind him, and will fight together as a group controlled and lead by Wonder-Red. Though the group is small to begin with, you can recruit new citizens to your squad as you travel around the world. Having more superheroes means you can use more powerful "Unite Morphs," which are powerful abilities that utilize the power of all your superheroes working together. At the end of each mission, you'll be given a score based on how long it took you to finish and how much damage you took -- but only completion is necessary to finish the game. What's new in the Remastered version on Nintendo Switch?

The Remastered edition of Wonderful 101 is fairly similar to the original, though it looks a lot nicer with improved, remastered graphics. A few new features were unlocked through stretch goals for the project, including a Time Attack mode and two pieces of DLC that will be added later. For Kickstarter backers, there is also a remixed soundtrack on the way, but everyone else might have to hope that eventually makes its way to Spotify in order to properly listen to it on the regular. Can I play with friends?

Yes! The Wonderful 101 has a multiplayer mode that supports up to five players at a time locally, with each person controlling a different hero leading a group of supporting heroes. This worked in a pretty specific way in the Wii U version with the gamepad and four controllers, so it's not entirely clear how it might change in the Nintendo Switch version, but it's likely you'll still be able to complete missions together, gather new heroes, and compete to collect more points than your friends. Will there be DLC or bonus content?

Yes! The Kickstarter campaign managed to reach stretch goals to unlock two additional DLC story missions centered around the young student Luka. These DLC packs don't have release dates yet, but are planned for sometime down the line. Keep an eye out! Do I need to have backed the Kickstarter? Not at all! Kickstarter backers should be getting their codes for the game according to the tier they backed, but if you didn't back the Kickstarter, you can still purchase the game normally either through retailers, or digitally through the Nintendo Switch eShop. When can I get it? The Wonderful 101 Remastered will be available on May 19, 2020 in North America, May 22 in Europe, and June 11 in Japan.

