Your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will be snug in this cozy and classy folio. With its vegetable-tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather exterior and soft natural wool interior, your MacBook will be protected in elegant style.

Leather and wool Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook: Features

Woolnut was founded by three friends in Stockholm, Sweden with backgrounds in product development and design engineering. Their goal was to make beautiful tech accessories that combined high-quality organic materials with the minimalistic Swedish aesthetic. Woolnut's Leather Folio for MacBook is not your ordinary laptop sleeve. The exterior is crafted from vegetable-tanned, full-grain Scandanavian leather. Vegetable tanning means that tree bark, roots, leaves, pods, or other plant tannins are used to process the leather. Full-grain leather is the best quality kind of leather; it's the full, unadulterated hide. The leather used for this case has a pebbly texture and feels substantial. Like all natural leather, it will develop a patina over time. The branding is embossed into the case's leather exterior; the name WOOLNUT and the sheep's head logo are on the front near the bottom.

The Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook is sized to fit your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with precision. There is no room for your MacBook to wiggle around, and no room for a hardshell case. The YKK Excella zipper zips around two sides of the folio, so it's easy to slide your MacBook in and out. I'm no zipper expert but Woolnut claims this is the best kind of zipper. I certainly found it to be quite solid and sturdy.

The interior of the case is lined with soft 100% natural wool felt. It is soft enough to protect your MacBook from scratches, but not soft enough for a garment. It would feel itchy in sweater form. There are two leather pockets sewn inside. One is sized to hold cards; the other is large enough for your iPhone or any smartphone. The larger pocket has small embossed branding on it: WOOLNUT - DESIGNED IN SWEDEN/SCANDINAVIAN LEATHER.

The case is all sewn together in stitching that matches the color of the leather. You can see a strip of the wool around the edges not taken up by the zipper. Woolnut makes this case in three sizes: 13-inch MacBook Air/Pro, 15-inch MacBook, and 16-inch MacBook. Choose from three colors: Green (as seen in my photos), Black, and Cognac (brown). As of this writing, the 16-inch MacBook version is on pre-order on Woolnut's website. Though the price is in pounds, they will ship to anywhere in the world.

Fancy

Woolnut Leather Folio for MacBook: What I like

I love the way this case looks and feels. The quality of the materials used and the craftsmanship is top-notch. You can walk into any boardroom—or coffee shop—and class up the joint when you pull out your MacBook in the Woolnut Leather Folio.