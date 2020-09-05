If you've been hoping to upgrade to a Mac before the year's end, today's sale at Woot might just offer the perfect opportunity. For one day only, Woot has a selection of Apple computers on sale including Mac mini, iMac, and iMac Pro models with prices starting as low as $729.99. While there are two options in the sale which are refurbished, the majority of the items offered today are in brand new condition.

Though some may be wary of purchasing a refurbished product, the few refurbished models in the sale have been tested and inspected directly by Apple to ensure they're in proper working condition. Plus, each one comes with a one-year warranty.

Mac-nificent Savings Apple iMac and Mac Mini deals Woot has a selection of new and refurbished Mac computers on sale today only, including iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models. Starting at $730 See at Woot

Those looking for the most affordable way to get your hands on a Mac today will want to take a look at the Mac mini models. This 2018 Mac mini is priced at just $729.99 today, saving you $70 off its full cost at retailers such as Best Buy. However, it's important to keep in mind that these don't come with a keyboard, mouse, or a monitor; you'll have to purchase those separately.

For an affordable all-in-one model, this 21.5-inch Apple iMac from 2017 has all you need such as a retina display, a wired keyboard, and a mouse. Today it's down to just $899.99 while supplies last - a savings of $200 off its current cost at Best Buy.

These are only two of the models on sale today, so be sure to check out the full selection before making your decision. Woot normally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping there by signing in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to snag free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all the regular perks that come with a Prime membership, such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks every month, and more.