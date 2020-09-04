What you need to know
- World's End Club is now available for download as part of Apple Arcade.
- The game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- The game is decidedly Japanese.
Apple Arcade has a new game, with World's End Club now available for download from the App Store. The game is free, so long as you're paying the $4.99 per month Apple Arcade fee.
You can check out the game's Japanese trailer below for a glimpse of what you can expect from your download, with the game described as being a "fusion of 2D scrolling puzzle-action game and story-adventure game".
Summary
In an elementary school in Tokyo, there's a club called the "Go-Getters Club", made up from oddball kids from all over Japan. Reycho and the other members are somehow different than the other kids around them. Then, one day, during the summer... While on the bus for their class trip, they get into an accident.
When they wake up, they're in a theme park under the sea.
Reycho and the others are trapped inside this strange, long-abandoned place.
Suddenly, from out of nowhere, a mysterious clown appears and orders them to play a "Fate Game"!
Before any of them can figure out what's happening, they're fighting for their very lives.
Will they be able to survive and make it out of this weird place?
The kids are all lost and confused...
But then, extraordinary powers begin to awaken within them.
While at the same time…
"Abnormal events" are occurring all over the Earth.
Well OK then!
Go get World's End Club from the App Store now if that sounds like it's up your street. And maybe check out some of the other awesome Apple Arcade games out while you're there!
Game on!
