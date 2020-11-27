We're still coming to terms with iPhone 12 but that wasn't going to stop people from looking forward to iPhone 13. That's the case here with an iPhone 13 concept appearing on YouTube a full 11 months or so before it will be announced.

It's obvious that nothing here is based on leaks or anything of the sort, but it's always fun to see what concept artists can come up with when left to let their creativity run wild. This video from ConceptsiPhone is a great example of that – but would you actually buy it if Apple pulled this thing out of the bag next year?

Take a look.