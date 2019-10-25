This is truly a first for eBay. This is a verified fully operational original Apple-1 computer system in excellent condition in its original Byte Shop KOA wood case, with original power supply and Datanetics Version D keyboard. This Apple-1 is an unmodified NTI board in almost perfect condition on both front and back of the main board where you can see there have been no modifications or repairs. This system was verified as original byApple-1 expert Corey Cohen as recently as August 2019 at the Vintage Computer Festival West where it was one of two continually operated units during the show with over 6 hours each day of full operation. A period Sony TV-115, as recommended by Steve Jobs, with video modulator is included. A Certificate of Authenticity by Achim Baque, owner of the Apple-1 Registry, is included in sale and viewable upon request. Please visit the official Apple-1 Registry ( [link removed by eBay] ) for further details and authenticity of this rare item.

The provenance of this Apple-1 system is seen in #79 on the Official Apple-1 Registry, as the second owner. I took possession in early 1978 from the original owner as part of a trade-in for a newer Apple II computer at the computer store where I maintained all Apple IIs in Montreal, Canada until Apple came to Canada. The transformer area on the case was recently reinforced, to prevent damage as performed on other similar Apple-1 cases in the past as adhesive deteriorates over time.