What you need to know
- Someone just paid more than $630,000 for some pieces of paper with Steve Wozniak's schematics on them.
Boston-based RR Auction just sold some pieces of paper for more than $630,000. Oh, and those pieces of paper included hand-drawn schematics for an Apple II computer. And they were drawn by Steve Wozniak.
Yes, that Steve Wozniak. Here's the auction.
The documents consisting of 23 total pages of work-in-progress notes and diagrams for the Apple II breadboard, which includes:
- Five pages of circuit schematics and notes on sheets of graphing paper.
- Six photocopied pages headed "Bus Sources," "System Timing," "Display," "Sync Timing & Adr. Gen," and "Timing," featuring several annotations. and
- A 12-page handwritten programming instruction guide consisting of 28 detailed steps.
Accompanied by a signed letter of provenance from Wozniak: "These documents, circa 1975, are my original Apple II prototype schematics and programming instructions. They are precious. On these work-in-progress diagrams, you can even see my breadboarding technique, where I'd go over drawn connections in red as I soldered the wires in. At the time, I favored using a purple felt tip pen for writing, so it's interesting to see these notes decades on. The prototype was hand-wired while I was still an engineer at Hewlett-Packard's Advanced Product Division, where I was involved in the design of hand-held calculators."
So the only question left is this – would you spend that kind of money on something like this? And if you did, what on Earth would you do with those pieces of paper once they arrived?!
Review: Apple's MagSafe Wallet for iPhone is stylish, useful, and expensive
Apple introduced a line of brand new accessories to compliment the new MagSafe technology in iPhone 12, but is Apple's leather iPhone Wallet with MagSafe worth your time, and your money?
Foldable iPhone coming in 2022, says Digitimes
A new Digitimes report says Apple "will likely step into the foldable smartphone sector in 2022", driving demand for foldable OLED displays.
Tim Cook tweeted about App Tracking Transparency, targeting Facebook
Facebook should be under no illusions as to who Cook was aiming his subtweet at.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portal solutions for your favorite Mac.